Bitcoin stabilizes post-rally; altcoins register gains

Bitcoin stays above $117K

After a massive 33% jump last month, some traders are cashing in profits, but analysts think Bitcoin will keep consolidating above $117K and might head toward $125K-$127K soon.

Sathvik Vishwanath from Unocoin points to strong ETF inflows as a reason for optimism, saying Bitcoin could even reach $130K-$135K.

The good vibes are spreading—Dogecoin is up 4%, Cardano's up 3%, and long-term predictions even see Bitcoin aiming for $150K to $200K in 2025 if things go right.