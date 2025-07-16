Next Article
Bitcoin stabilizes post-rally; altcoins register gains
Bitcoin is hanging out near $118,000 today, staying pretty steady after last month's big rally.
Meanwhile, Ethereum is having a moment—up over 6% to $3,144 and leading the charge among altcoins.
Bitcoin stays above $117K
After a massive 33% jump last month, some traders are cashing in profits, but analysts think Bitcoin will keep consolidating above $117K and might head toward $125K-$127K soon.
Sathvik Vishwanath from Unocoin points to strong ETF inflows as a reason for optimism, saying Bitcoin could even reach $130K-$135K.
The good vibes are spreading—Dogecoin is up 4%, Cardano's up 3%, and long-term predictions even see Bitcoin aiming for $150K to $200K in 2025 if things go right.