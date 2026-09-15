Bitcoin stalls as Clarity Act passage odds fall to 18%

Bitcoin's recent run hit a pause after hopes for the US Clarity Act (a key crypto regulation bill) took a dive.

The bill's chances of passing this year have dropped from over 30% to just 18%, and Bitcoin's price slipped from $79,586 to under $78,000 by Tuesday morning in Singapore.

Political gridlock between Senate Republicans and Democrats is holding things up, even as Democrats work on a counteroffer before the next big vote.