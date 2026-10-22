Bitcoin steadies around $83,000 after Tesla retains 11,509 BTC
bitcoin is hanging out around $83,000 this Thursday, staying steady after Tesla decided not to sell any of its 11,509 bitcoin stash in the last quarter.
The crypto scene is a mix right now. Investors seem more confident, but there's still some tension from global events and rising bond yields.
Big players are still interested too, with US spot bitcoin ETFs pulling in $550 million just this week.
Analysts: Bitcoin $85,000 upside $80,000 support
Analysts say it'd be a good sign if bitcoin climbs back above $85,000, while $80,000 is seen as the key support level to watch.
There's also a lot of action in derivatives trading right now ($23.4 billion worth), which could mean bigger swings if market moods shift.
Tesla retaining its 11,509 BTC through Q3 is being read as continued corporate exposure to Bitcoin, even with all the ups and downs.