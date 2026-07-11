Bitcoin steadies near $64,000 despite US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows

Bitcoin edges up amid $153 million liquidations

Bitcoin ticked up 0.2% in the past day, while Ethereum gained 1%, with Bitcoin recovering from the $60,000 area after a dip earlier this week.

Altcoins were mixed: Dogecoin was up a little, but XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Hyperliquid dropped by as much as 2%.

Experts say if Bitcoin closes above $64,000, it could test higher resistance soon; if not, it might slip lower.

With $153 million liquidated across the market in one day, traders seem to be playing things cautiously for now.