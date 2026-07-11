Bitcoin steadies near $64,000 despite US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows
Business
Bitcoin held steady near $64,000 on Thursday, July 9, shrugging off $95.3 million in outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Ethereum ETFs also saw $52.2 million pulled, but the overall crypto market cap still edged up by 0.1% to hit $2 trillion.
Bitcoin edges up amid $153 million liquidations
Bitcoin ticked up 0.2% in the past day, while Ethereum gained 1%, with Bitcoin recovering from the $60,000 area after a dip earlier this week.
Altcoins were mixed: Dogecoin was up a little, but XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Hyperliquid dropped by as much as 2%.
Experts say if Bitcoin closes above $64,000, it could test higher resistance soon; if not, it might slip lower.
With $153 million liquidated across the market in one day, traders seem to be playing things cautiously for now.