Bitcoin steadies near $74,100 as Ethereum trades near $2,300

Analysts say Bitcoin must clear $76,000

Crypto prices are bouncing between $73,000 and $76,000 as traders react to global economic signals, like softer US PPI data, which has led to more profit-taking lately.

Still, confidence among large investors is strong; "whale" wallets scooped up over 27,000 BTC in just one day.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin and Solana are showing mixed moves, with analysts saying Bitcoin needs to break above $76,000 (and stay above $72,800) for the next big rally—so keep an eye on those levels if you're watching the charts!