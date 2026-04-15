Bitcoin steadies near $74,100 as Ethereum trades near $2,300
Bitcoin is hanging out around $74,100 after a quick dip from its recent high of nearly $76,000. Investors are taking some profits while big players and institutions keep buying in.
Ethereum's following a similar path and is trading near $2,300.
For those checking prices in India, that's about ₹69 lakh for Bitcoin and ₹2.20 lakh for Ethereum.
Analysts say Bitcoin must clear $76,000
Crypto prices are bouncing between $73,000 and $76,000 as traders react to global economic signals, like softer US PPI data, which has led to more profit-taking lately.
Still, confidence among large investors is strong; "whale" wallets scooped up over 27,000 BTC in just one day.
Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin and Solana are showing mixed moves, with analysts saying Bitcoin needs to break above $76,000 (and stay above $72,800) for the next big rally—so keep an eye on those levels if you're watching the charts!