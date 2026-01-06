Bitcoin surges toward $95K as crypto market heats up
Bitcoin just hit $93,600 after five days of gains, coming close to the $94,500 resistance mark.
The whole crypto market is buzzing, now valued at $3.29 trillion.
Interestingly, Bitcoin's dominance has dipped below 59%, giving altcoins a chance to shine.
Why does this matter?
Options markets are betting big on Bitcoin breaking $100,000 soon—particularly by the end of January.
There's strong momentum behind this move, with twice as many bets on $100K calls compared to $80K puts.
That's creating a "magnet" effect pulling prices higher.
What else is moving the needle?
Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin could climb to nearly $97K if it holds support near $92K.
A rebound in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds confidence to this outlook.
Plus, Bitmine just scooped up 32,977 ETH (about $104 million), boosting its stash to over 3% of all Ethereum—worth a hefty $14 billion.