Bitcoin surges toward $95K as crypto market heats up

Options markets are betting big on Bitcoin breaking $100,000 soon—particularly by the end of January. There's strong momentum behind this move, with twice as many bets on $100K calls compared to $80K puts. That's creating a "magnet" effect pulling prices higher.

What else is moving the needle?

Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin could climb to nearly $97K if it holds support near $92K.

A rebound in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds confidence to this outlook.

Plus, Bitmine just scooped up 32,977 ETH (about $104 million), boosting its stash to over 3% of all Ethereum—worth a hefty $14 billion.