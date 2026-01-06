Rupee climbs to 90.12 against US dollar—here's what's behind the move Business Jan 06, 2026

The rupee got a boost on Tuesday, rising by 18 paise to 90.12 against the US dollar in early trade.

This upswing mainly came from a weaker dollar and cheaper global oil prices, even as world events kept things tense.

The US dollar index traded slightly higher after some disappointing economic data in the States, hinting that rate cuts might be on the table, although the dollar eased after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected.