Reliance shares drop as markets take a hit
Business
Reliance Industries shares slid over 3% on Monday, hitting an intraday low of ₹1,517.80.
The fall came as part of a wider market dip—Sensex and Nifty traded lower in early deals—with profit-taking after recent highs.
Rumors spark extra jitters, but Reliance sets the record straight
Adding to the nerves were reports about Russian oil tankers heading to Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, raising concerns over profits.
Reliance quickly shut down the rumors, calling them "blatantly untrue" and confirming no such crude is coming in January.
Still, the buzz made things even bumpier for the stock.