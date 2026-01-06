Sensex slips 322 points as markets cool off from record highs
Indian stock markets took a breather on Monday, with the Sensex experiencing a decline and the Nifty cooling off significantly after hitting a fresh high earlier in the day.
Why does this matter?
If you follow stocks or invest through apps, you may have observed a dip today.
The dip came as investors locked in profits from recent gains—especially in big names like HDFC Bank and Reliance—even though some banks posted solid business updates for the quarter.
What's behind the drop?
Profit booking wasn't the only reason. Global jitters played a role too, with investors feeling cautious after US military action against Venezuela's President Maduro stirred up geopolitical worries.
While small-cap stocks held up well, mid-caps showed a small gain as everyone waited to see how things play out globally.