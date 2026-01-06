Next Article
Rupee slips to 90.20 against dollar; what's causing the dip?
Business
The Indian rupee just opened at 90.21 against the US dollar.
By January 6, it was hovering around 90.28—making each rupee worth a little less than before.
Why does this matter?
A weaker rupee means pricier fuel and travel for most of us, while exporters might actually gain from it.
The drop has also made some foreign investors pull money out of Indian stocks.
Over the past year, the rupee's lost nearly 3% of its value—a pretty noticeable shift.
What's behind the fall?
Importers scrambling for dollars have outweighed other factors affecting the currency.
Add in trade tensions with the US—thanks to tariff threats over Russian oil—and some shaky economic signals from America, and you've got a perfect storm pushing the rupee down further since January started.