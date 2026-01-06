Next Article
Sensex drops 239 points; Nifty slips to 26,193
Business
The Indian stock market started Tuesday on a down note, with the Sensex dropping 239 points to 85,200 and the Nifty slipping to 26,193.
The dip was mainly because Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank shares took a hit.
Why does this matter?
Traders are feeling more cautious now.
Even though foreign investors pulled out over ₹13,000 crore last week, domestic investors stepped in to help steady things.
What else is happening?
Despite the overall slump, metal stocks and public sector banks have actually gained about 5-6% this week thanks to strong infrastructure and lending activity.
Meanwhile, stocks like Trent saw sharp drops and markets could stay choppy unless new catalysts appear.