Reliance calls out "blatantly untrue" Russian oil delivery claims Business Jan 06, 2026

Reliance Industries has pushed back against a Bloomberg report saying three tankers of Russian crude are headed to its Jamnagar refinery this month.

The company posted on X, clarifying, "Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil in the past three weeks approximately, and is not expecting any such deliveries in January."

Reliance also accused Bloomberg of ignoring its denial and hurting its reputation.