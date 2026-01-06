Reliance calls out "blatantly untrue" Russian oil delivery claims
Reliance Industries has pushed back against a Bloomberg report saying three tankers of Russian crude are headed to its Jamnagar refinery this month.
The company posted on X, clarifying, "Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil in the past three weeks approximately, and is not expecting any such deliveries in January."
Reliance also accused Bloomberg of ignoring its denial and hurting its reputation.
What's actually happening with Reliance and Russian oil?
Bloomberg based its story on shipping data showing Reliance had cut back on buying from sanctioned Russian traders after new US sanctions last October.
Since then, the share of Russian oil at Jamnagar dropped below 20% in December 2024—down from over 40% earlier.
Reliance used to be the world's biggest buyer of Russian crude but stopped imports from its special economic zone in November to follow EU rules.