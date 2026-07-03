Bitcoin tops $61,600 as weak US jobs ease Fed concerns Business Jul 03, 2026

Bitcoin shot up above $61,600 on Friday after the US reported weaker job numbers, just 57,000 new jobs instead of the expected 110,000.

This eased worries about sudden interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and sparked a fresh wave of optimism in the crypto world.

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin climbed by 2.28%, with Ethereum also rising to around $1,700.