Bitcoin tops $61,600 as weak US jobs ease Fed concerns
Bitcoin shot up above $61,600 on Friday after the US reported weaker job numbers, just 57,000 new jobs instead of the expected 110,000.
This eased worries about sudden interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and sparked a fresh wave of optimism in the crypto world.
Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin climbed by 2.28%, with Ethereum also rising to around $1,700.
Analysts warn after large exchange inflows
Other coins like Binance Coin, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin saw gains as investors got bolder.
Still, analysts are flagging some caution: huge inflows into exchanges (over 50,000 BTC and more than 1.25 million ETH) could mean price swings ahead.
Experts suggest staying careful with trading, think staggered entries and disciplined positions, to ride out this unpredictable market safely.