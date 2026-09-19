Bitcoin tops $80,000 as Ethereum nears $2,620 amid regulatory uncertainty
Business
Crypto is having a moment: Bitcoin just broke past $80,000 and Ethereum nearly reached $2,620 this Saturday.
The rally comes even with the Federal Reserve staying tough and ongoing uncertainty around new crypto regulations.
Easing oil prices and a wave of short liquidations helped fuel the surge.
Crypto market up 4.1% $2.86 trillion
In the past day alone, Bitcoin jumped 4.6% and Ethereum climbed 6%. Other coins like BNB and XRP also saw gains up to 6.2%.
Analyst Riya Sehgal credits better risk sentiment for driving this upswing.
Even though ETFs saw outflows, steady demand kept market vibes positive, pushing total crypto market value up 4.1% to $2.86 trillion, though regulatory questions still linger in the background.