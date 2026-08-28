Bitcoin tops $80,000 as US ETFs pull in $2.6B

For the first time in about three months, bitcoin is trading higher on Coinbase than on Binance, a sign that both big players and everyday buyers in the US are getting back into the game.

As Lacie Zhang, a research analyst at Bitget wallet, puts it, "That suggests institutional allocation through ETFs is returning, while broader US exchange demand is improving but has yet to become decisively strong."

Still, even with this surge, bitcoin has a ways to go before matching its all-time high.