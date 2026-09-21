Bitcoin tops $81,000 after SEC approves on-chain tokenized US stocks
bitcoin just soared past $81,000 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light for on-chain trading of tokenized US stocks.
This move sparked a short squeeze and sent bitcoin climbing higher.
The timing lined up with upbeat U.S.-China trade talks and rising stock markets in both Asia and the US giving crypto an extra boost.
NEAR swap ZEC volume spikes sixfold
NEAR's daily ZEC volume routed through its swap platform exploded sixfold in a single week, thanks to big wallets like ZODL and Vizor using its swap platform for easy Zcash (ZEC) trades.
That pushed NEAR's price up 23% to just above $4.
Meanwhile, ZEC jumped 3% to over $1,500, Binance Coin (BNB) edged close to $777, and both Ether and HYPE picked up modest gains, mirroring the broader market rally powered by positive global news and easing inflation worries.