Bitcoin traders hedge as many bet on $60,000 drop
bitcoin traders are preparing for more downside after last week's big selloff, with many betting on prices falling to $60,000, about 8% below where bitcoin sits now.
Options activity shows a lot of traders are hedging for further drops, signaling low confidence in a quick rebound.
Bitcoin faces outflows and rate fears
A mix of factors is weighing on bitcoin: the recent 12% price dip, billions pulled from US spot ETFs after the Binance hack, and worries about rising US interest rates.
Robin Singh, chief executive officer of Koinly, points out that bitcoin is struggling to stand out in today's crowded market, but some analysts think things could stabilize if risky bets cool off.