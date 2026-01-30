Bitcoin tumbles to $83K—lowest in 2 months
Bitcoin just slid 6.4% to $83,383, its lowest since November 2025.
That's a sharp fall after hitting $90,400 earlier this week, and comes as over $1 billion has flowed out of Bitcoin ETFs in just five days.
Why does this matter?
If you're into crypto or just watching the markets, this is a big move—Bitcoin's now down 33% from its October peak of $126K.
More than 200,000 traders have been hit with liquidations worth $800 million as volatility stays high.
By contrast, gold and silver have outperformed Bitcoin.
What's behind the drop?
A mix of things: The Fed kept interest rates steady, there are rare earth tariff tensions and a US announcement of price floors for rare earth minerals, and stocks aren't helping (Nasdaq-100 dropped 2.2%, Microsoft fell 12%).
About 97% of expiring call option notional was out-of-the-money, while nearly half of puts were in-the-money, pushing some investors toward safer assets like gold.