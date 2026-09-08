Bitcoin under $79,000 after US jobs report boosts Fed odds
Business
bitcoin is back below $79,000, dropping over 1% after a surprisingly strong US jobs report boosted chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike.
With inflation data coming up soon, traders are watching closely: bitcoin hasn't managed to break the $80,000 mark since late August.
Ether down 1% Zcash nearly 5%
ether slipped by about 1% and zcash took the biggest hit among major coins with nearly 5% drop (though it's still up big for the week).
Meanwhile, dogecoin and binance coin held up better than most, keeping weekly gains despite slipping less than 1%.
Even with all the market noise, analysts say crypto hasn't faced any major technical setbacks yet.