Bitcoin's 2025 rally fizzles as prices tumble below $94k
Bitcoin has slid under $93,714 this November, erasing nearly all of its 30% gains for the year after peaking at $126,251 in October.
The sharp drop came after new tariff announcements and a pullback from big institutional investors, sparking a wave of selling.
Why does this matter?
Bitcoin makes up almost 60% of the $3.2 trillion crypto market, so when it stumbles, the whole space feels it.
Institutional buyers like ETFs have slowed their investments since pumping in over $25 billion earlier this year.
Smaller tokens have been hit even harder—down about 60% in 2025—leaving risk-takers with heavy losses.
What's behind the fall?
The sell-off kicked off as pro-crypto vibes faded following surprise tariffs and record liquidations in October. At the same time, cooling tech stocks made investors more cautious.
Big corporate holders like Strategy Inc. saw confidence waver, putting Bitcoin's reputation as an inflation hedge under real pressure and making crypto markets feel a lot less secure right now.