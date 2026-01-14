Next Article
Bitcoin's big jump wipes out $600 million in bearish bets
Bitcoin just shot up to a two-month high of $96,348, catching a lot of traders off guard and forcing over $600 million in bearish bets across all cryptocurrencies to be liquidated.
Ether also got a boost, rising 5.1% as crypto markets rallied.
Why everyone's watching Bitcoin now
With US inflation coming in lower than expected and the Federal Reserve facing some heat, more people are treating Bitcoin like a safe place for their money.
In fact, US-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw their biggest single-day inflow since last October—$754 million on Tuesday.
Analysts now think Bitcoin could break $100K soon if this momentum keeps up.