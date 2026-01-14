Union Budget 2024: What is 'Stand-Up India II' scheme? Business Jan 14, 2026

Big update coming in the February 1 Union Budget—Stand-Up India II is set to launch, aiming to make life easier for small business founders.

The scheme will now let first-time entrepreneurs, especially women and people from SC/ST communities, borrow up to ₹2 crore instead of the earlier ₹1 crore.

It's all about giving young businesses a better shot at growth and creating more jobs.