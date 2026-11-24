Bitcoin's fall to $55,000 leaves record 11.6 million BTC underwater
Bitcoin's recent fall to around $55,000 means more than 11.6 million BTC are now "underwater," basically, worth less than when they were last moved.
That's a record number of coins in the red, even higher than what we saw during previous big market crashes.
Glassnode: 100-10,000 BTC holders buying
Data from Glassnode shows bigger players (those with 100 to 10,000 BTC) have actually been buying more lately, while smaller holders started selling off after prices were above $80,000 in September.
Even though Bitcoin is still up compared to past years, fewer coins are profitable right now, suggesting losses are hitting different groups this time around.