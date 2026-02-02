Bitcoin's value drops to lowest point since 2025
Business
Bitcoin just dropped under $76,000, down 40% from its 2025 high. This marks its lowest point since the "Liberation Day" tariff crisis.
The ongoing dip, which started in October 2025, is mostly due to fading demand and less money flowing in.
Even with big global changes, Bitcoin hasn't bounced back.
Investors are losing interest in Bitcoin
January saw Bitcoin fall another 11%, making it four straight months of losses—kind of like what happened after the ICO craze in 2017.
Market depth is way down, showing fewer buyers and sellers around. Analyst Laurens Fraussen says we're only about a quarter through this downturn.
Meanwhile, investors are eyeing AI stocks and gold instead; Richard Hodges suggests Bitcoin fans might need to be patient for any big comeback.