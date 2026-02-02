Bitcoin's value drops to lowest point since 2025

Investors are losing interest in Bitcoin

January saw Bitcoin fall another 11%, making it four straight months of losses—kind of like what happened after the ICO craze in 2017.

Market depth is way down, showing fewer buyers and sellers around. Analyst Laurens Fraussen says we're only about a quarter through this downturn.

Meanwhile, investors are eyeing AI stocks and gold instead; Richard Hodges suggests Bitcoin fans might need to be patient for any big comeback.