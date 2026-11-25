BitDelta India report finds 41% family offices, UHNIs explored crypto
BitDelta India's report says 41% of respondents, Indian family offices and UHNIs, have invested in or checked out cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets.
But even with all this interest, 68% admit they only have a basic understanding, so there's a clear need for better education as cryptocurrencies become more mainstream.
Family offices plan 1% crypto allocation
Regulation worries are real: 59% say unclear rules make them hesitate.
Most get their info from friends and social media (60%), which shows how much word-of-mouth matters here.
Still, nearly nine out of 10 plan to put up to 1% of their portfolios into cryptocurrencies within five years, a potential $250 million investment out of the $2.5 billion surveyed.
As BitDelta India's CEO Vikaas M Sachdeva puts it, investor education is key as this space keeps evolving.