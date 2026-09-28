Bitget reopens bitcoin withdrawals after $387.5 million hack, no extra losses
Business
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has reopened bitcoin withdrawals after a major hack on September 24, where about $387.5 million was stolen through fake transactions.
Withdrawals were paused for a few days while the team fixed the security flaw, but bitcoin withdrawals are back up now and no extra losses happened during the pause.
Bitget teams with Mandiant and SlowMist
Bitget is working with security experts from Mandiant and SlowMist to investigate what went wrong and boost its defenses.
ether withdrawals are set to resume on September 29, with USDT following on September 30.
The company says any losses from this incident will be covered by its User Protection Fund.