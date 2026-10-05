Black Opal Consultants IPO priced 185-197 with 69-times oversubscription
Black Opal Consultants's IPO just wrapped up with an incredible 69-times oversubscription.
Priced at ₹185 to ₹197 per share, the ₹55 crore issue attracted 59,512 applications, and the company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.
Noninstitutional investors oversubscribed 92.30 times
Noninstitutional investors led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by 92.30 times. Retail and institutional investors weren't far behind, with strong demand too.
Prasoon Chauhan, Promoter & Managing Director, Black Opal Consultants, thanked everyone for their trust and said he is focused on building long-term value.
Black Opal helped close 4,000cr+ deals
Started in 2020, Black Opal Consultants is a real estate advisory firm that has already worked with 25-plus developers and helped more than 2,200 customers close deals worth more than ₹4,000 crore.