Blackbaud opening 2nd Hyderabad office, boosting India team to 1,000
Business
US software company Blackbaud is opening a second office in Hyderabad's Financial District and plans to boost its India team from 700 to 1,000 people over the next year or so.
The company specializes in technology for nonprofits and is looking for both fresh talent and experienced professionals.
Blackbaud India doubles down on AI
Hyderabad teams handle everything from product development to customer support for Blackbaud's global operations.
According to Rajiv Gajria, vice president and managing director of Blackbaud India, they are doubling down on AI features as demand grows in the social impact space.
With $100 billion already mobilized worldwide, Blackbaud sees big long-term potential for its India centers.