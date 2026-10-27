BlackBerry announces pivot to AI powered robotics and medical devices
Business
Remember BlackBerry phones? Now, the company's shifting gears: CEO John Giamatteo just announced it is focusing on AI-powered robotics.
Its QNX operating system, once mainly for cars, is being expanded into robots and even medical devices.
The goal: make machines smarter and safer as they interact with the real world.
QNX demand fuels >$1.2B royalty backlog
BlackBerry's QNX software is in high demand, with a more than $1.2 billion royalty backlog thanks to growing interest in smart vehicles and physical AI tech.
Its partnership with NVIDIA (which uses QNX for its Halos Safety Stack) has been a big boost too.
Investors are noticing: the company's stock jumped 142% this year, showing real excitement about BlackBerry's new direction in tech innovation.