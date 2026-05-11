BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says no AI bubble, compute shortages

BlackRock deploys capital into data centers

Fink thinks this huge demand could even lead to new financial products like buying futures of compute.

BlackRock is deploying capital into data centers and energy-related assets with NVIDIA, MGX, and Microsoft.

A Global Infrastructure Partners-led consortium has just led a $40 billion plan to buy Aligned Data Centers and is eyeing a $10.7 billion buyout of AES Corp.

Meanwhile, tech giants are set to spend over $650 billion on AI spending this year, so yeah, things are moving fast.