BlackRock, Jio Financial join forces to launch new mutual funds
BlackRock, one of the world's biggest investment firms, is teaming up with Jio Financial Services to shake up India's mutual fund scene.
Their goal? To combine BlackRock's global know-how with Jio's massive reach so more Indians—especially first-time or younger investors—can access smart, modern investment options through both active and index funds.
The partnership is already seeing interest in its 1st fund launches
Led by CEO Sid Swaminathan, the partnership is already seeing interest in its first fund launches.
They're using BlackRock's Aladdin tech platform to keep risk in check and costs low, while making it super simple for people to invest via familiar apps like Jio Finance and MyJio.
The big vision: help more Indians move from just saving money to actually growing it through easy-to-understand mutual funds.