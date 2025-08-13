Godrej shares jump 2% ahead of Q1 results
Godrej Industries's stock climbed 2.04% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,118 and landing among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The company is set to reveal its Q1 (April-June 2025) financials today.
Annual revenue and net profit nearly doubled
Godrej's annual revenue for FY25 hit ₹19,657 crore—up from ₹16,601 crore last year—and net profit nearly doubled to ₹1,484 crore.
While quarterly revenue also rose compared to March 2024, net profit dipped a bit this past quarter.
For young investors or anyone tracking market movers, these swings highlight how even strong companies can see ups and downs in their numbers.
Price-to-earnings ratio and debt-to-equity ratio
The share price boost comes from market speculation around consistent yearly growth and hopes for solid Q1 results.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and debt-to-equity at 3.73 as of March 2025, Godrej stands out in the midcap space—but it's also balancing growth with some hefty borrowing.