Godrej shares jump 2% ahead of Q1 results

Annual revenue and net profit nearly doubled

Godrej's annual revenue for FY25 hit ₹19,657 crore—up from ₹16,601 crore last year—and net profit nearly doubled to ₹1,484 crore.

While quarterly revenue also rose compared to March 2024, net profit dipped a bit this past quarter.

For young investors or anyone tracking market movers, these swings highlight how even strong companies can see ups and downs in their numbers.