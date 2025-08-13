Jindal Stainless shares rise 2% on positive earnings

April-June performance and interim dividend

For April-June 2025, Jindal Stainless saw sales reach ₹10,207 crore and net profits rise to ₹728 crore.

They're also rewarding shareholders with a ₹1 per share interim dividend in February 2025.

By holding investor meets and sharing earnings calls online, the company is keeping things transparent and positive—helping build trust even when markets get shaky.