Jindal Stainless shares rise 2% on positive earnings
Jindal Stainless shares jumped 2.10% on Wednesday, landing at ₹728.15 each.
The boost comes after the company posted steady growth—annual sales went up from ₹38,562 crore last year to ₹39,312 crore this year.
Net profit dipped a bit, but overall performance stayed strong.
April-June performance and interim dividend
For April-June 2025, Jindal Stainless saw sales reach ₹10,207 crore and net profits rise to ₹728 crore.
They're also rewarding shareholders with a ₹1 per share interim dividend in February 2025.
By holding investor meets and sharing earnings calls online, the company is keeping things transparent and positive—helping build trust even when markets get shaky.