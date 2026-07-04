BlackRock launched $100 million Future Builders to train 50,000 tradespeople

BlackRock cites $10T infrastructure need

BlackRock says this isn't just about technology: it's about people.

"We need these skilled trades," John Kelly, BlackRock's Global Head of Corporate Affairs, said.

They're teaming up with groups like Walmart, Google, and Meta to make it happen.

Co-founder and CEO Larry Fink points out that both money and talent are key as the US could need $10 trillion for data centers and the energy infrastructure needed to power AI.

The bigger picture: helping workers gain financial independence while powering up the country's growth.