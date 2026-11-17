BlackRock raised Axis Bank stake to 5% on November 13
BlackRock just bumped up its investment in Axis Bank, grabbing an extra 18,560 crore shares on November 13, 2026.
With this move, BlackRock now owns a solid 5% of the bank (over 155.7 million shares) according to a recent filing.
Axis Bank net profit up 38%
Axis Bank's latest numbers have been impressive: net profit jumped 38% year over year to ₹7,003.28 crore and operating profit climbed to ₹11,083 crore.
BlackRock raised its stake to 5% by buying shares on November 13, 2026.