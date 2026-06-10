BlackRock says India oversold despite rising oil and AI lag Business Jun 10, 2026

India's stock market has taken a hit lately, mostly because it isn't big on AI yet and oil prices are up.

But BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, thinks this over-punishment won't last.

It's still upbeat about India's long-term growth thanks to its young population, infrastructure, and chances to benefit from AI in less obvious ways.