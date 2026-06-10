BlackRock says India oversold despite rising oil and AI lag
Business
India's stock market has taken a hit lately, mostly because it isn't big on AI yet and oil prices are up.
But BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, thinks this over-punishment won't last.
It's still upbeat about India's long-term growth thanks to its young population, infrastructure, and chances to benefit from AI in less obvious ways.
India grew 7.8% early 2026
India's economy grew 7.8% in early 2026, and the RBI expects around 6.6% to 6.9% fiscal 2027 growth, solid numbers by any standard.
BlackRock sees opportunities in sectors like banking, industry, and utilities that could ride these trends even if things feel rocky now with expensive oil and a weaker rupee.