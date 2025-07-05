BlackRock suspends Ukraine fund talks post Trump's victory

TL;DR

Fund aimed to collect at least $500 million

The Ukraine Development Fund aimed to collect at least $500 million from governments and development banks, plus $2 billion from private investors.

BlackRock's vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand hoped this could unlock up to $15 billion for rebuilding Ukraine—a big number, but still far below the World Bank's estimate of more than $500 billion needed over 10 years.

BlackRock has finished its advisory role for the project

BlackRock has finished its advisory role for the project. Now France is working on a possible replacement fund, though it's unclear if it'll get off the ground without help from the US.

Even with international aid so far, Ukraine still faces huge funding gaps for urgent rebuilding projects.