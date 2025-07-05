Government's RDI scheme to revitalize India's R&D ecosystem
India's government is rolling out a massive ₹1 lakh crore scheme to supercharge research, development, and innovation (RDI) in the private sector.
The plan targets private sector R&D and deep-tech startups and will run through a new Special Purpose Fund under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).
India aims to increase its R&D spending through this scheme
Right now, India spends way less on R&D than most countries—just 0.65% of its GDP compared to the global average of 2.7%.
This scheme aims to change that by giving startups and companies long-term, low or zero-interest loans and equity support for high-risk ideas.
There's even a Deep-Tech Fund planned for breakthrough tech startups.
With oversight from the Prime Minister-led ANRF board, this move could help India become a global innovation leader by 2047—and open up big opportunities for young innovators and entrepreneurs.