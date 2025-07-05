Jane Street vs Millennium: A US tech feud sparked India's biggest market probe

TL;DR

Jane Street used offshore accounts to dodge Indian taxes

Jane Street ignored repeated warnings from SEBI earlier this year.

Now, it has 21 days to respond and must park the seized money in a SEBI-controlled account.

The firm can't make any new trades but is allowed to close existing ones under supervision.

Meanwhile, SEBI is digging deeper into how Jane Street used offshore accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong to dodge Indian taxes—something that's also caught the attention of tax authorities for possible violations.