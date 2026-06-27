BlackRock's IBIT loses $860 million as Bitcoin ETFs suffer $1.3B outflows

Average ETF investor losses hit 40%

Analysts at Glassnode call this "one of the most persistent periods of capital withdrawal since the ETFs launched."

The whole crypto market has struggled to bounce back after a massive drop from $4 trillion to $2 trillion last October, made worse by a relatively small offload of 32 Bitcoin from Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc.

With average ETF investor losses hitting 40%, though many still believe in crypto's long-term potential.