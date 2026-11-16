Blackstone announces $5 billion deal for 75.1% AWS stake
Blackstone just announced a $5 billion deal to grab a 75.1% stake in two joint ventures with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking its debut as a newly listed real estate investment trust.
The deal covers 13 newly constructed powered shells across two AWS data center campuses, which AWS will lease back while Amazon affiliates retaining a 24.9% stake.
Blackstone funding through IPO and loans
Blackstone expects to use $1.9 billion from its IPO and about $2.5 billion in loans secured by the properties to fund the purchase.
AWS has agreed to a 12-year lease (with options to extend up to 32 years), so it is not going anywhere soon.
The move highlights Blackstone's big bet on digital infrastructure, and the deal should wrap up by late 2026.