Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO 71% subscribed Day 1
Business
Bagmane Prime Office REIT, backed by Blackstone, kicked off its IPO and got a solid thumbs up from investors: 71% of the units were snapped up on Day 1.
Out of 14.79 crore units offered, bids came in for about 10.55 crore.
Bagmane REIT IPO price band ₹95-₹100
Both institutional and other investors jumped in, with their segments subscribed at 69% and 74% respectively.
The IPO is open till May 7 with a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per unit.
Funds raised will help Bagmane buy new properties like Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park and expand its footprint across six premium business parks in Bengaluru.