Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO 71% subscribed Day 1

Bagmane REIT IPO price band ₹95-₹100

Both institutional and other investors jumped in, with their segments subscribed at 69% and 74% respectively.

The IPO is open till May 7 with a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per unit.

Funds raised will help Bagmane buy new properties like Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park and expand its footprint across six premium business parks in Bengaluru.