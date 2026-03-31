Blackstone explores AGS Health IPO in Mumbai to raise $500 million
Business
Blackstone is exploring a potential IPO for AGS Health in Mumbai, aiming to raise up to $500 million and valuing the company at around $3 billion.
This big move shows just how much buzz there is around India's healthcare sector right now, with Blackstone having begun initial talks with investment banks about a possible IPO.
AGS Health employs over 12,000
Started in Chennai back in 2011, AGS Health now has more than 12,000 employees and serves more than 150 clients, with offices stretching from the Philippines to Washington, D.C.
Even though India's stock market has had a tough year, healthcare IPOs are still going strong. Other big names like Manipal Health and ASG Hospital are also lining up to go public soon.