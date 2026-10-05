Blackstone leads $200 million for Neysa to deploy GPUs in India
Business
An Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud startup Neysa is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche, with Blackstone leading the charge.
The cash will help Neysa roll out over 20,000 GPUs across India, basically supercharging their ability to deliver smarter, faster AI services for everything from banking to healthcare.
Institutional investors expected to join Neysa
Alongside Blackstone (which put in about $150 million), investors like Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan Board, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and 360 ONE Asset are expected to be on board.
This big vote of confidence shows just how much momentum India's AI sector is picking up right now, with Neysa aiming to be at the heart of it all.