Blackstone linked entities launch ₹7,992cr OFS for Knowledge Realty Trust

Blackstone-linked entities are putting a big chunk of their stake in Knowledge Realty Trust up for sale, kicking off an offer for sale (OFS) today at a floor price of ₹108 per unit.

The base offer is worth ₹7,992 crore (16.69% of the unit capital of the trust), with the option to sell even more, up to nearly ₹12,000 crore if demand is high.