Blackstone linked entities launch ₹7,992cr OFS for Knowledge Realty Trust
Blackstone-linked entities are putting a big chunk of their stake in Knowledge Realty Trust up for sale, kicking off an offer for sale (OFS) today at a floor price of ₹108 per unit.
The base offer is worth ₹7,992 crore (16.69% of the unit capital of the trust), with the option to sell even more, up to nearly ₹12,000 crore if demand is high.
OFS non-retail 1st, proceeds to sellers
Non-retail investors get first dibs today; retail investors can join tomorrow.
Knowledge Realty Trust (co-sponsored by Blackstone and Sattva Group) is currently India's largest real estate investment trust (REIT).
This move will lower Blackstone's ownership but won't bring new money into the REIT itself; all proceeds go to the selling entities.
As of Friday, August 28, 2026, units were trading at ₹112.98, down 10.9% this year.