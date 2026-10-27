Blackstone opens 1st global capability center outside US in Bengaluru
Business
Blackstone just launched its first Global Capability Center (GCC) outside the US right in Bengaluru.
This big step is part of Blackstone's plan to ramp up investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years.
The new center will plug into Blackstone's global network and handle important work like finance and technology support functions.
Bengaluru GCC led by Susan Yung
Led by Susan Yung, the Bengaluru GCC already has about 80 employees and plans to cross 100 soon.
Blackstone is a major player here, managing $22 billion in assets and investing in companies like Mphasis and Federal Bank.
The company sees AI as a tool to boost services, not something that takes away jobs, which you can see reflected in how Mphasis uses AI to improve what they offer.