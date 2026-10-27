Blackstone opens 2nd India base in Bengaluru as global hub
Business
Blackstone just launched a new office in Bengaluru, making it its second base in India.
This spot will act as a global support hub, helping the company run more smoothly worldwide.
Leading the charge is Susan Yung, who brings more than 25 years of experience to the table.
Blackstone's Michael Chae stresses India's importance
The center is located at an office park jointly owned by Blackstone Real Estate and Prestige Group and brings together teams from different departments.
At the launch, Blackstone's vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael Chae highlighted how important India is for its global plans.
Over the last 20 years, Blackstone has invested across real estate, private equity, and more, though Mumbai still remains its main investment hub in India.