Blackstone seeks $36 billion in debt for Anthropic's Google chips
Blackstone is in talks to raise at least $36 billion in debt so Anthropic can use Google's custom chips.
If this goes through, it would top the already one of the biggest private credit transactions in history, lined up by Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone two months ago, which helped Anthropic lease Google chips for five data centers.
Wall Street exploring new AI financing
The details are still being worked out, but this move shows just how much money is pouring into building AI infrastructure right now.
Google, an early backer of Anthropic, is still closely involved in funding.
Meanwhile, Blackstone, Broadcom, and Apollo and Blackstone's AI XPV Platform, launched to support companies like Anthropic, are pushing Wall Street to get creative with new ways of financing the race for smarter AI.