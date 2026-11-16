Blackstone to buy 75.1% of AWS data centers for $5B
Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is set to buy a 75.1% controlling stake in two Amazon Web Services (AWS) joint ventures, putting the value of these data centers at $5 billion.
The deal covers 13 newly constructed powered shells across two AWS campuses, a big move for Blackstone's new real estate investment trust.
Blackstone uses $1.9B IPO, $2.5B loans
Blackstone will use $1.9 billion from its IPO and about $2.5 billion in property loans to fund the purchase.
AWS isn't going anywhere. It will keep leasing the data centers for at least 12 years, with options to stay up to 32 years.
The sale should wrap up by late 2026, with major banks like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs advising on the transaction.