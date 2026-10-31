Anthropic may fail to secure investment-grade rating after IPO
What's the story
Blackstone, the private capital giant, has told investors that Anthropic may not secure an investment-grade rating immediately after its IPO, Financial Times reported. The news comes as a major shift from earlier expectations and could significantly impact the AI lab's ability to fund its ambitious projects. According to the FT report, major credit rating agencies are likely to assign a "high" junk rating to Anthropic after its public offering.
Financing details
Project North Star and IPO preparations
Blackstone is the anchor investor for Anthropic's latest $63 billion chip financing deal, dubbed "Project North Star."
The firm is collaborating with banks that provided financing to sell the debt to other investors.
This comes as Anthropic prepares for what could be one of the largest IPOs in history next month.
The AI lab has plans to spend over $800 billion on computing infrastructure by 2045.
Rating importance
Investment-grade rating crucial for future funding
An investment-grade credit rating is vital for Anthropic's future plans, as it would allow the company to borrow at lower rates for its AI infrastructure projects.
The group already has cash and equivalents of over $112 billion and is expected to raise around $100 billion more through the IPO.
However, Blackstone has recently indicated that a double-B range or higher rating is more likely given guidance from major credit agencies.
Rating implications
Potential junk rating impacts tech stocks
A junk rating could limit the capital Anthropic can access, as many insurance and pension funds are not allowed to invest heavily in junk-rated borrowers.
This could force the company to continue depending on its high-rated suppliers for debt-raising activities.
The news of a potential junk rating sent US tech stocks plummeting, with the Nasdaq 100 closing down 3.5% on Friday.
Deal closure
North Star deal goes through despite rating concerns
Despite the rating concerns, Wall Street banks closed the North Star deal earlier this week.
The agreement gives Anthropic funding to lease 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of Google's semiconductors.
Broadcom, which co-develops these chips and has an investment-grade rating, guarantees over $42 billion of senior loans in the deal.
Blackstone's funds invested in $9 billion of junior debt at a lucrative yield of over 10%.